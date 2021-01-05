Genpact acquires data engineering and analytics firm Enquero

BENGALURU : Global professional services firm Genpact on Tuesday said it has acquired California-based data engineering and analytics firm Enquero to strengthen its digital play. Over the years, Genpact has evolved from a business process outsourcing (BPO) company to a digital transformation services company.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. True Blue Partners was the exclusive financial advisor to Enquero on this transaction.

“Today’s announcement increases the scale and depth of our data and analytics teams and further enhances our capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients," said N.V. ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact.

Listed on the NYSE, Genpact employs about 50,000 people in India out of its total workforce of over 96,000. In an earlier interview with Mint, Tygarajan said that India is “incredibly important not as a market but because it is where the talent base is and we tap into our Indian talent base for all kinds of innovation."

This acquisition is expected to help Genpact’s clients deal with the ever-increasing volume and complexity of data. “In an environment where organizations across industries and geographies are experiencing unprecedented volatility – from supply and demand challenges, to seismic shifts in customer expectations and business models – the smart use of data at the core of an organization will be critical to business growth," Genpact said in a statement.

Enquero’s expertise in high tech and consumer goods verticals complements Genpact’s existing capabilities in delivering end-to-end transformation to enterprise clients. “These capabilities make the acquisition of Enquero especially timely as many businesses are looking to harness data, cloud technologies, and analytics to drive growth and be more resilient, agile, and connected," Genpact said.

Enquero is a global technology solutions company founded in April 2014 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, that offers digital engineering, data engineering and analytics, consulting and architecture, and enterprise apps solutions to enterprise clients around the world.

“Joining Genpact is the logical next step for us. Genpact’s domain, process and technology leadership, global footprint, scale, and extensive client base will help both Genpact and Enquero, as a combined force, scale our solutions to transform even more organizations," said Arvinder Pal Singh, CEO, Enquero.

Singh will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded Enquero, a Genpact company, and all Enquero employees will join Genpact.

