Gig-economy witnesses a boom as IT hiring on freeze

“Specifically, we saw a 180% rise in our active members on the platform and our fulfilment rate on crowdsourcing projects increased from 96% to 98% in this period. This period has also been a boost for our Talent-as-a-Service (TaaS) business where we are witnessing a lot of demand for full-time, temporary staffing of skills from customers," said Michael P Morris, global head of crowdsourcing at Wipro Ltd, which acquired Topcoder in 2016.