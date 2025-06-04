Staffing firms find it more profitable putting employees in GCCs than IT firms
Staffing firms said helping place people in GCCs increases profitability because they can get more commission for deploying an experienced person in a GCC as opposed to employing a fresher in an IT services company.
Bengaluru: Staffing firms and job search platforms such as Quess Corp Ltd, TeamLease Services Ltd and Info Edge (India) Ltd are finding it more profitable to help place experienced professionals at tech centres of the world’s biggest companies than pure-play information technology (IT) outsourcers that typically hire freshers in bulk.