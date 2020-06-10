MUMBAI: Global financial services technology provider Synechron Inc has tied up with Google Cloud to further build its centre of excellence and expand cloud offering to clients.

Under the partnership, Synechron will provide cloud-based solution architecture and operating models to support migration of legacy processes and establish cloud for new business activities for its clients. Synechron’s Google Cloud centre of excellence comprises a global group of Google Cloud-accredited architects, data engineers and developers who have designed and developed enterprise-grade, cloud-hosted solutions.

Google Cloud and its rivals like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have similar engagements with multiple technology and IT service providers. This allows the cloud service providers to ensure that the tech companies have professional resources trained in working on client solutions that require the use of their platforms.

Indian IT major Wipro had recently announced a collaboration with IBM to help customers embark on a seamless and secure hybrid cloud journey.

Synechron was already working with Google Cloud on live engagements across the UK, The Netherlands and APAC.

“...Synechron is now a proud partner of Google Cloud alongside some of the largest global financial services institutions. We have been working on building out our Google Cloud capabilities over the last year and have many new projects in the pipeline," said Mihir P Shah, managing director and head of the UK, The Netherlands and APAC at Synechron.

