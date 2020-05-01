Google now includes state-wise data for India in Community Mobility Reports

Google’s Community Mobility Reports, a website launched in April to track people's movement in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, now includes state-wise data for India. It uses smartphone location data to publish reports about people's movement in an area. So far, the reports were country-specific and showed trends of certain locations.

“We have heard from public health officials that this same type of aggregated, anonymised data could be helpful as they make critical decisions to combat covid-19," the company had said in a blog post when it first announced the Community Mobility Reports website.

The data in the reports is anonymised and does not give away personal information of users. However, it is based on location data Google gathers from smartphones of users who allow access.

The data showed a 91% drop in mobility in retail locations in Delhi and a sharp 98% fall in movement in parks. This indicates that the lockdown enforced by the government is being strictly followed by citizens. Google provides such data to governments to help make real-time decisions to handle and the curb the spread of the virus.

“This dataset is intended to help remediate the impact of covid-19. It shouldn’t be used for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment purposes. It also isn’t intended to be used for guidance on personal travel plans," the company wrote in its report.

Currently, the mobility report shows trends for six kinds of locations — retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential. They cover areas such as restaurants, malls, theme marks, local markets, metro stations, railway stations, among other locations, where people may gather in significant numbers.

