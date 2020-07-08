Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel’s 9.23 billion GST refund

NEW DELHI: The government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Delhi High Court order allowing Bharti Airtel Ltd to claim ₹9.23 billion in tax refunds by rectifying its goods and services tax (GST) returns filed earlier, according to a Bloomberg report.

A two-judge bench of the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017.

A two-judge bench of the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017.

While authorities claimed Bharti Airtel had under-reported input tax credit from July to September 2017, the telco said it had paid excess tax of ₹9.23 billion on inputs based on estimates since the GSTR-2A form was not operational during the error period.

