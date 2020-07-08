Subscribe
Home >Industry >Infotech >Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel’s 9.23 billion GST refund
The telco said it had paid excess tax of 9.23 billion on inputs based on estimates since the GSTR-2A form was not operational during the error period.

Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel’s 9.23 billion GST refund

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • A two-judge bench at the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017

NEW DELHI: The government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Delhi High Court order allowing Bharti Airtel Ltd to claim 9.23 billion in tax refunds by rectifying its goods and services tax (GST) returns filed earlier, according to a Bloomberg report.

A two-judge bench of the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017.

While authorities claimed Bharti Airtel had under-reported input tax credit from July to September 2017, the telco said it had paid excess tax of 9.23 billion on inputs based on estimates since the GSTR-2A form was not operational during the error period.

