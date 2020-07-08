Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel’s 9.23 billion GST refund

Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel’s ₹9.23 billion GST refund1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
- A two-judge bench at the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: The government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Delhi High Court order allowing Bharti Airtel Ltd to claim ₹9.23 billion in tax refunds by rectifying its goods and services tax (GST) returns filed earlier, according to a Bloomberg report.
NEW DELHI: The government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Delhi High Court order allowing Bharti Airtel Ltd to claim ₹9.23 billion in tax refunds by rectifying its goods and services tax (GST) returns filed earlier, according to a Bloomberg report.
A two-judge bench of the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017.
A two-judge bench of the high court, in May, had allowed the Sunil Mittal-led telecom major to seek GST refunds for the period of July-September 2017.
While authorities claimed Bharti Airtel had under-reported input tax credit from July to September 2017, the telco said it had paid excess tax of ₹9.23 billion on inputs based on estimates since the GSTR-2A form was not operational during the error period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated