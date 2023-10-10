Mint Primer: Grave new world: Can we oversee AI decisions?
SummaryMCA’s new AI-powered compliance system will be rolled out on its MCA21 portal once an ongoing upgrade and migration of forms to high-security ones is completed in a couple of months
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is automating its compliance system with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools. But decisions such as serving notices on companies will be left to (human) officials to make. Mint explains the hybrid approach: