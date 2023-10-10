Mint Primer: Grave new world: Can we oversee AI decisions?

What is MCA mandating and why?

MCA’s new AI-powered compliance system will be rolled out on its MCA21 portal once an ongoing upgrade and migration of forms to high-security ones is completed in a couple of months, Mint reported, citing an unnamed official. However, while the system will draw up a list of errant companies, only an authorized official will take a decision in this regard. The idea is to adopt a “human-centric" approach to AI, and give the non-compliant companies time to respond before serving a notice. The approach is not unlike regulators calling for a public discourse on draft laws before finalizing them.

