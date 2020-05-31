US Citizenship and Immigration Services or USCIS has announced a phased reopening of premium processing for various visa applications, including H-1B petitions. Effective June 8, USCIS will accept premium processing requests for H-1B petitions filed before June 8 that are pending adjudication and are cap-exempt. (For example, petitions filed by petitioners that are cap-exempt and petitions filed for beneficiaries previously counted toward the numerical allocations).

Effective June 8, USCIS will accept premium processing requests for all other Form I-129 petitions (non H-1B petitions) for nonimmigrant classifications eligible for premium processing filed before June 8 that are pending adjudication.

Effective June 15, USCIS plans on resuming premium processing for H-1B petitions requesting premium processing by filing an I-907 concurrently with their I-129 (or request for a petition filed on or after June 8) and are exempt from the cap.

And effective June 22, USCIS plans on resuming premium processing for all other Form I-129 petitions, including: All H-1B cap-subject petitions (including those for fiscal year 2021), including change of status from F-1 non-immigrant status, for both premium processing upgrades and concurrently filed I-907s.

However, USICS cautioned that all dates are subject to change as itcontinues to take on more premium processing requests and it will announce any changes to these dates accordingly.

Effective June 1, 2020, USCIS will accept Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service for all eligible Form I-140 petitions.

On March 20, USCIS announced the temporary suspension of premium processing for all Form I-129 and I-140 petitions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via