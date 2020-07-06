H1-B visa suspension to have 1,200 cr impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil

"New H1-B visa issuances contribute less than 5% of the US onshore workforce of the top 5 listed Indian IT firms, which account for 60 per cent of the industry revenue. On the other hand, the share of local hires in their US onshore employee mix has steadily increased from 30-35% in fiscal 2017 to about 55-60 per cent in fiscal 2020," its senior director Anuj Sethi said.