Dark Diwali: H-1B visa fee hike plunges IT companies, employees into chaos
With Diwali around the corner, many H-1B visa holders had planned short trips to visit family, celebrate the festival, and recharge before returning to their jobs in the US. They now face an uncertain future, as does the entire IT sector.
A real estate agent in San Francisco has long been a trusted figure among the Bay Area’s Indian diaspora, especially the tech community. A US citizen himself, he has built a reputation for helping newly arrived professionals, many of whom are on H-1B visas, find housing and settle into life in America. His phone is usually abuzz with inquiries about rental listings, schools, and neighborhood safety.