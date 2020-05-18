Have to price our data storage products more juidiciously: Western Digital

When there is a crisis it requires an alternate structure to emerge. We are allowed to operate with 33% of the workforce by Karnataka government. Even operating with that much of workforce is a significant responsibility. We need to ensure there is infrastructure for temperature screening, social distancing, and sanitisation of workspace. When we analysed these we realised we would want to move back in a phased manner even if it was less than 33%. So we constituted a return to work (RTW) team to figure out who needs to come in and when. For jobs which can be done remotely we are mobilising workers to work from home. For jobs like designing and developing a product that requires a testing environment available in our labs, the validation teams were allowed to come to office in the first batch. Our RTW allowed 10% workforce to return to offices after May4 when we returned to work. We will analyse the situation again post May 18, to decide if we should move to phase 2 and allow more than 10% employees.