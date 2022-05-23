HCL hiring women professionals under Returnship Program. How to apply, other details1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- HCL Returnship program supports people just like you, who want to pursue both personal and professional goals, said HCL in the statement
IT firm HCL technologies has announced its Returnship Program for women who are on a career break and want to return back to proffessional work.
Required skills and assets:
Required Technical and Professional Expertise:
Strong experience in programming languages and understanding of basic concepts
Good analytical and logical thinking capabilities
Willing to cross-skill and up-skill in any digital technology
Good communication skills
Excellent professional values
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Highly motivated graduates in any Information Technology or related field
Minimum of two years’ work experience
The company said," Our HCL Returnship program supports people just like you, who want to pursue both personal and professional goals. We welcome our “Returners" back with a supportive workplace and match you with the right job for this important stage of your career."
"If you hope to return to the technology field, we promise a rewarding career at HCL Digital Business and make it easier with the HCL Returnship program - specially designed for women re-entering the workforce," the statement further added.
*For further details click here