IT services major HCL Technologies has started inviting applications for its job training program for fresher engineers who are looking for a career in technology and IT services.

HCL First Careers program is a paid program that trains freshers with the technical, practical, and personality development skills needed to be successful in their jobs. Candidates who successfully complete the training program are provided assured jobs in HCL Technologies.

The duration of the program is six months and the fee for joining the program is ₹1.5 lakh plus applicable taxes.The applicants are selected through a four-stage process which includes: Registration, Online Counselling, Online Aptitude Test, Online Interview. Online applications are open on the official website of HCL.

Eligibility criteria:

The eligibility criteria are:

BE / B.Tech / MCA / M.Tech / M.Sc (IT/ Computer Science) degree holders with 0 to 2 years of professional experience from all regions of India can apply.

B.Sc (IT/ Computer Science), B.Voc (CS/IT/Software Development) and BCA graduates with 0-2 years of experience from Lucknow, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Madurai cities alone can apply. On getting selected, these candidates will be trained and placed in their respective cities only.

65% and above marks in Class XII and graduation or post graduation

The year of graduation should be 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

All selected candidates will be trained for IT engineer roles.

Program Duration:

6 months inclusive of:

3 months virtual Class Room Training (can be accessed from the comfort of your home).

3 months Professional Practice Term at HCL Technologies.

Program Fee:

Fees for the program: ₹1,50,000 + applicable taxes

The training for the program will be conducted by HCL Training and Staffing Services, a subsidiary division of HCL. Deployment will be at HCL post the successful completion of the training program across all criteria.

Bank Loan Assistance available

