HCL Technologies has announced the 'First Careers' program which is an assured job training program that is aimed at new college graduates who are looking for the right first step for their global career in technology and IT Services.

HCL plans to hire 20,000-22,000 freshers this year and is looking at hiring 30,000 freshers next year.

The program trains the applicants with the practical skills needed to be successful in the first job. This includes both technical and personality development skills. You will learn from experienced professionals how to develop yourself personally and professionally to be successful in your job. Training will go beyond theory and focus on practical application for all-round success.

According to the company," The advantage of HCL First Careers program lies in its ability to identify your first job at HCL, train you to be successful in it within 6 months and place you in it at the end of training."

All you need to know about HCL 'First Careers' program:

Program Duration:

6 months inclusive of:

3 months virtual Class Room Training (can be accessed from the comfort of your home)

3 months Professional Practice Term at HCL Technologies

Program Fee:

Fees for the Program: Rs1,50,000 + applicable taxes

The training for the program will be conducted by HCL Training and Staffing Services, a subsidiary division of HCL. Deployment will be at HCL post the successful completion of the training program across all criteria.

Bank Loan Assistance available

Starting salary: ₹2.75 Lakh per annum

Eligibility Criteria

BE / B.Tech / MCA / M.Tech / M.Sc (IT/ Computer Science) degree holders with 0 to 2 years of professional experience from all regions of India can apply

B.Sc (IT/ Computer Science), B.Voc (CS/IT/Software Development) and BCA graduates with 0-2 years of experience from Lucknow, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Madurai cities alone can apply. On getting selected, these candidates will be trained and placed in their respective cities only

65% and above Marks in Class XII and Graduation or Post Graduation

Year of Graduation should be 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

All selected candidates will be trained for IT Engineer roles

Selection Process:

Registration

Online Counselling

Online Aptitude Test

Online Interview

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies posted a 3.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹3,263 crore for the July-September quarter of this year compared to ₹3,146 crore in the same period a year ago.

HCL's consolidated revenue from operations rose by 11 per cent to ₹20,655 crore during the reported quarter from ₹18,594 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

