IT firm HCL Technologies has announced that it will hire engineering graduates for its Noida location. According to the details available, the IT firm is looking for a Senior Analyst with maximum experience of upto 2.5 years. Fresh engineering graduates can also apply for this post.

The last date to apply for this post is 15 of next month and a total of five vacancies are there for this post. The job description includes

(1) Contributes to special assignments to increase the maturity of the CoE| e.g. budgeting tool design

(2) To analyze and prepare the data cuts as per review requirements

(3) To contribute research and data gathering as and when| e.g. opening an operations in new geos

(4) To put together data and slides from different sources for the whole function review with senior management

(5) To understand the requirements of the customer from the process and application (HCL employees| managers| HR).

(6) To update information and run validation to keep it current| e.g. PMS

*

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies said it has opened an Innovation Centre focused on Engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, HCL Technologies' Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for HCL Engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally, a statement said.

The team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development, it added.

The centre will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to not only envision their products, but also to see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market, the statement said.

Clients can leverage the centre to create new product designs, while collaborating on go-to-market solutions.

HCL Technologies will hire college graduates from local educational institutions including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.

