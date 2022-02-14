HCL is hiring freshers for various roles. Check eligibility and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HCL Technologies is looking for Senior Analyst with maximum experience of upto 2.5 years. Fresh engineering graduates can also apply for this post
IT firm HCL Technologies has announced that it will hire engineering graduates for its Noida location. According to the details available, the IT firm is looking for a Senior Analyst with maximum experience of upto 2.5 years. Fresh engineering graduates can also apply for this post.
The last date to apply for this post is 15 of next month and a total of five vacancies are there for this post. The job description includes
Meanwhile, HCL Technologies said it has opened an Innovation Centre focused on Engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta.
Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, HCL Technologies' Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for HCL Engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally, a statement said.
The team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development, it added.
The centre will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to not only envision their products, but also to see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market, the statement said.
Clients can leverage the centre to create new product designs, while collaborating on go-to-market solutions.
HCL Technologies will hire college graduates from local educational institutions including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.
