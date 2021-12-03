Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Infotech /  This IT firm is hiring software professionals with 2 years of experience. Details here

This IT firm is hiring software professionals with 2 years of experience. Details here

The candidate should have sound knowledge on Plastics, Sheet metals and GD&T (1.) To perform client requirement analysis.
2 min read . 02:49 PM IST Livemint

  • HCL plans to hire 20,000-22,000 freshers this year and is looking at hiring 30,000 freshers next year, the IT firm said earlier in a statement

IT firm HCL Technologies (HCL) is looking to hire IT professionals with experience ranging from two years upto five years for the role of a lead engineer for its Bengaluru and Chennai location. 

All you need to know about the current vacancies in HCL Technologies:

Job description: 

Excellent grip/knowledge in conceptual engineering designs(Complete Knowledge & experience in NPD’s)

2)sound knowledge on Plastics, Sheet metals and GD&T (1.) To perform client requirement analysis. 

(2) To do high level and low level designing and document it. 

(3) To perform quality process compliance for adherence to defined standards. (4) Vendor interactions, manufacturability studies, create test and build procedures. 

(5) Create Engineering change orders, review and validate the generated outputs; maintain relevant documentation in client database.

Qualification: B Tech

Candidates who are willing to apply for the post by logging on to career page on the official website of HCL.

The last date  for applying in this job is 31 December

Earlier, HCL Technologies has announced its apprenticeship programme in the US, focused on hiring high school graduates for full-time technology jobs that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL Technologies and have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education, a statement on late Wednesday said.

HCL's apprenticeship programme provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering -- with positions available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, it added.

The HCL Apprenticeship is part of Rise at HCL, the company's North American early career and training programme.

Applications for the first apprenticeships in Frisco, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina, already open.

“At HCL, we understand how vital it is to invest in tomorrow's technology leaders, and we are thrilled to create opportunities for our apprentices to grow their careers at HCL," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President Ramachandran Sundarajan said.

This programme furthers the company's pledge to hire and train the nation's next generation of skilled technology talent – while freeing them from the burden of education debt, Sundarajan added.

