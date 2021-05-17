IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd said it is expanding in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security for its London, Greater London, and Manchester offices.

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and currently its UK operations employ more than 3,500 people across various locations, supporting over 50 clients.

In a virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, HCL’s CEO C Vijayakumar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the UK, highlighting HCL’s successful partnerships with many of UK’s largest corporations to assist them on their growth and transformation journeys.

“The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region," said Vijayakumar.

