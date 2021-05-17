Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infotech >HCL Tech to expand operations in UK by hiring 1,000 people

HCL Tech to expand operations in UK by hiring 1,000 people

Premium
HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and currently its UK operations employ more than 3,500 people across various locations, supporting over 50 clients. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security for its London, Greater London, and Manchester offices

IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd said it is expanding in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd said it is expanding in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security for its London, Greater London, and Manchester offices.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security for its London, Greater London, and Manchester offices.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and currently its UK operations employ more than 3,500 people across various locations, supporting over 50 clients.

In a virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, HCL’s CEO C Vijayakumar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the UK, highlighting HCL’s successful partnerships with many of UK’s largest corporations to assist them on their growth and transformation journeys.

“The UK has played a key role in HCL’s growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region," said Vijayakumar.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!