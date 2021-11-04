HCL Technologies (HCL), has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Business Unit (AWS BU) to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their cloud transformation journey. This dedicated business unit within HCL will be supported by AWS engineering, solutions and business teams.

HCL currently holds five AWS competencies, has more than 10,000 professionals trained on AWS and plans to boost this capacity to more than 20,000 specialists in the future. The new business unit will help businesses modernize their legacy systems and mainframe applications and reliably adopt cloud technologies that boost efficiency, achieve objectives and meet regulatory compliance, all the while migrating and managing SAP workloads on AWS.

“HCL is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner capable of providing end-to-end road map for adopting AWS to best serve our mutual customers, with a firm heritage in modernizing infrastructure, applications and data," said Doug Yeum, Head of WW Channels and Alliances, AWS. “With the launch of the HCL AWS Business Unit, HCL will leverage its vertical-first focus on FSI, telco, and energy and utilities plus deep technical expertise on SAP, contact centers, hybrid cloud and mainframe modernization to transform businesses and consumer behavior using technology when they need it the most."

“The AWS BU is an important part of our larger #HCLCloudSmart strategy in servicing every aspect of cloud delivery to build effective ecosystems that help our customers stay ahead of their competitors," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. “Leveraging our extensive relationship with AWS, the AWS BU synergizes the best of what both companies have to offer, driving digital, cultural and customer-centric transformations." The unit will help enterprise clients modernize and migrate at scale, sustain cost advantages and focus on experimentation by combining HCL’s experience and expertise in building adaptive cloud smart portfolios, and AWS’s depth and breadth of services and rapid innovation.

HCL is uniquely positioned to help enterprises, both as a global systems integrator (GSI) and an independent software vendor (ISV), with a cloud-focused ecosystem and product innovation strategy. Ultimately, the unit hopes to facilitate exponential revenue growth and enhanced user experience by developing customized industry solutions, built with AWS services and investment.

A recent example is 1PLM, a solution that helps manufacturing companies transform their computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) infrastructure into an on-demand, scalable and agile environment helping drive business innovation in the new normal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.