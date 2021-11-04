HCL Technologies launches dedicated AWS business unit

“The AWS BU is an important part of our larger #HCLCloudSmart strategy in servicing every aspect of cloud delivery to build effective ecosystems that help our customers stay ahead of their competitors," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. “Leveraging our extensive relationship with AWS, the AWS BU synergizes the best of what both companies have to offer, driving digital, cultural and customer-centric transformations." The unit will help enterprise clients modernize and migrate at scale, sustain cost advantages and focus on experimentation by combining HCL’s experience and expertise in building adaptive cloud smart portfolios, and AWS’s depth and breadth of services and rapid innovation.