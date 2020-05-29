HCL Technologies to acquire Cisco’s network technology to push 5G

Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Friday said that it will acquire Cisco’s self-optimizing network (SON) technology, for around $50 million in cash.

This acquisition, which comprises of products and services built on Cisco’s SON technology, will help HCL meet the growing needs of its customers in the telecommunications industry globally by bringing SON’s multi-technology and application support to clients, the company said in a statement.

The move will also enhance HCL’s telecommunication offerings as SON has become a major component in the move towards 5G networks. As part of the deal, some employees who work on Cisco’s SON technology will move from Cisco to HCL.

“HCL’s decision to make this acquisition comes in line with our Mode 3 strategy. As we expand our footprint in this space and support the mobility needs of our customers; the SON products and services will now be included in our telecommunications offerings. This will gain further importance with 5G networks," said Sukamal Banerjee, corporate vice-president, HCL Technologies. “We are proud to lead the next phase of the Cisco SON business journey, especially regarding 5G, and look forward to supporting new and existing customers with continued innovation," he added.

HCL expects to complete the transaction by January 2021.

