HCL Technologies has announced its apprenticeship programme in the US, focused on hiring high school graduates for full-time technology jobs that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Upon successfully completing the program, apprentices will be offered full-time employment at HCL and have the opportunity to concurrently pursue a debt-free college education.

HCL’s apprenticeship program provides full pay and benefits, enabling candidates to begin their technology career in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering -- with positions available at multiple global innovation and delivery centers in California, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The HCL Apprenticeship is part of Rise at HCL, the company’s North American early career and training program.

“At HCL, we understand how vital it is to invest in tomorrow’s technology leaders, and we are thrilled to create opportunities for our apprentices to grow their careers at HCL," said Ramachandran Sundarajan, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “This program furthers our pledge to hire and train the nation’s next generation of skilled technology talent – while freeing them from the burden of education debt."

“Program participants will gain access to facilitated learning and on-the-job training to help develop the skills and competencies needed for a long and fruitful technology career. Participants will enroll in their choice of an associate or bachelor’s degree program in STEM – to be fully funded by HCL – at a college or university that is part of HCL’s nationwide academic partner network. A key partner for the program is Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a private, nonprofit institution and leader in online education that offers more than 200 accredited degree programs," it said in a statement.

HCL is committed to championing non-degreed and non-STEM associate degreed individuals to become job-ready and making employment in the tech field more equitable and accessible to all, without regard to gender, race or socio-economic background. The HCL Apprenticeship Program complements HCL’s existing internships and graduate hiring commitments across the globe, particularly in the U.S., where HCL has had a significant presence for nearly three decades, working with Fortune 500 and other companies that propel the U.S. economy forward.

The U.S. is the largest market for HCL, contributing more than 60% of total company revenue. The company’s growth can be attributed to best-in-class tech solutions, its embracement of local talent, U.S. government support, collaboration with many U.S. universities and other academic institutions, and its continuing commitment to source talent locally and invest in local ecosystems.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.