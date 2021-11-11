HCL to provide high school graduates with technology job opportunities in USA

“Program participants will gain access to facilitated learning and on-the-job training to help develop the skills and competencies needed for a long and fruitful technology career. Participants will enroll in their choice of an associate or bachelor’s degree program in STEM – to be fully funded by HCL – at a college or university that is part of HCL’s nationwide academic partner network. A key partner for the program is Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), a private, nonprofit institution and leader in online education that offers more than 200 accredited degree programs," it said in a statement.