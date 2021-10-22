High attrition opens doors for IT freshers

“High attrition is a concern across the market but our industry has cycles and when you are at the peak, you have to deal with it. While we are trying to bring it down, we are also adjusting to it so that even with high attrition, we can continue to grow at the same speed. Attrition would possibly continue for some quarters and, in this context, we should be able to add new talent to the organization as we have done over the last 2-3 quarters," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director, Wipro.