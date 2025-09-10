HIRE Act may not pass muster; to hurt US firms more than Indian IT if approved
Jas Bardia 5 min read 10 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The proposed HIRE Act, designed to raise outsourcing costs and curb cheap foreign labour, could partially affect Indian IT firms, which earn nearly three-fifths of their revenue from the US.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A proposed US legislation that aims to levy a 25% tax on services provided by Indian information technology companies is unlikely to get a parliamentary approval, analysts said. In case the bill does get approved, the Indian software services firms are expected to pass on the costs to their American clients, they said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story