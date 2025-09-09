Mint Explainer: How will America's proposed HIRE Act affect India's $283-billion IT sector?
Indian information technology (IT) services companies, the country's biggest employers, earn more than three-fifths (60%) of their revenue from the US. While they have largely avoided US taxes so far, a new bill seeks to change that by taxing all services exported to US companies.