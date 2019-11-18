NEW DELHI : IT major Infosys on Monday said it has hired over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018.

In a statement, the company said that it hosted Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, and several local leaders for a `beam signing ceremony' to commemorate a key milestone in the construction of its US Education Center in Indianapolis.

"Infosys also announced the hiring of over 500 American workers in Indiana since March 2018. The US Education Center will be a state-of-the-art training campus and residential center for Infosys employees," it said.

It will also prepare the American workforce for the futuristic technology jobs and revitalise a 55-acre site on the grounds of the old Indianapolis airport terminal, the statement added.