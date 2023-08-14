Hope amid fear: Indian IT and US banks
Summary
- US banks reported better-than-expected results in the recent quarter. However, Indian IT companies are not cheering yet.
In the first quarter of 2023, the banking sector in the US and Europe was facing the heat. In the US, three banks failed in quick succession. In Europe, Credit Suisse was bought by its larger competitor, UBS Group, in an emergency arrangement brokered by the Swiss government. As fears grew of a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, the heat was felt by, among others, the Indian information technology (IT) sector, which gets most of its revenues from the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.