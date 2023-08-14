Hope amid fear: Indian IT and US banks

Growth Drivers

Gartner, a research and advisory firm specializing in technology, expects IT spending by the banking and investment services sector to reach $652 billion globally in 2023, an increase of 8.1% from 2022. Spending on software is expected to see the fastest growth, of 13.5%. However, there is a change in how the money will be spent. Gartner analyst Debbie Buckland, in a statement, said organizations were spending more on types of technologies that generate significantly higher business outcomes. “Spending on software, for example, is shifting away from building it in-house, in favour of buying solutions that generate value from investments more rapidly," she said.