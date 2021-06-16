How COVID-19 crisis redefined IT resilience

It’s certain that sooner or later the global lockdowns will end and people will go back to work. But it’s equally likely that the lifts will be gradual and not everyone will be back at work at the same time. So, the situation of remote working may continue indefinitely for some, especially for non-essential staff. As a result, IT deployments and customer behaviour will change, markets will evolve and new business opportunities will appear. Existing forms of consumption, supply and productivity may all change.