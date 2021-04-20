How the pandemic has pushed up IT hiring in India

Most clients of Indian IT companies are overseas. Indian companies do their work either from India (offshore) or at client offices (onsite). Due to the pandemic, and the openness to remote working, the offshore component is expected to rise further. Offshore efforts earn a lower billing rate, but higher margins. Offshore billing hours at Infosys increased from 72.4% in the March 2020 quarter to 75.7% in the March 2021 quarter. Amid greater offshoring, profit margins of Indian IT companies have risen. But again, this linkage needs to be seen in context. While more work was done offshore, billing rates were not renegotiated, giving margins an extra bump. It also reflects lower travel and other overheads during the pandemic.