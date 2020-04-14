How to boost gaming experience on PCs and smartphones

Gaming has emerged as major distraction for both youngsters and adults oscillating between work and personal schedule while staying indoors amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, not everyone has a PC or smartphone designed to give the best experience for gaming.

Here are simple tricks to run some popular games without facing hardware limitations of the existing smartphones or PCs.

Updating to latest drivers

Many times, even laptops with dedicated GPUs can struggle with handling new games. As games get more graphical and real, the pressure on older hardware grows. Drive updates not only provide bug fixes but also makes them more compatible with new games. Updating your devices can lead to significant improvement in gaming experience. Users can download new drivers for specific GPUs online from the graphics company’s official website. Drivers for GeForce GPUs will be available on Nvidia’s website and drivers for Radeon GPUs will be available on AMD’s website.

Connecting to power source

For gaming on laptops with dedicated GPUs, keeping it plugged in to the charging adapter, especially while gaming, is the first thumbrule for best experience. When dependent on battery, systems are designed to optimise resources to get the most out of batteries, and in the process, devices begin to throttle performance, leading to drop in frame rates.

Leveraging game booster tools

Most new mid-range Android smartphones come with game booster tools, which can automatically steer away system resources from background apps and allocate them to the games that require them for optimum performance. Windows 10 has an in-built game mode, which can improve the performance by increasing frame rates, allocating more GPU cycles and CPU threads to games. Users can activate game mode by pressing Windows+G keys.

Optimising game settings

Playing games like PUBG Mobile and PES 2020 on budget smartphone is different. Even at highest settings, gamers are likely to see frame drops and experience crashes. Reducing graphics settings as per the available hardware will lower the visuals and special effects, but games will work smoothly and without any interruption. Many games such as PUBG Mobile already have a Lite version with smaller maps, reduced graphics, and most importantly, much smaller game file size, which makes them ideal for phones with limited storage. PC games also offer multiple graphics options allowing users to switch to lower settings or choose a combination of settings the device can handle.

Keeping the heat in check

Playing for long hours can push up CPU and GPU temperatures leading to overheating issues, which can affect game’s performance. Similarly, running multiple apps in background can increase load on the hardware. Poor heat dissipation system in phones can make matters worse. Closing other apps in the background can help. Also, putting on a case while gaming can trap heat. It is safer to not use a case or use ones with in-built cooling fans.

