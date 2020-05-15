HYDERABAD : Days after the IT industry was allowed to resume operations with 33% workforce following relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown norms, the sprawling campuses of information technology giants and the huge software parks in the tech hub continue to wear an almost deserted look.

Information Technology Department officials say more than 90% of the employees continued to operate on work from home model and companies are not keen to resume operations at this stage.

Even before the relaxation in lockdown, 5% of employees of some companies were attending offices for essential operations like data centre maintenance, payroll, support services for healthcare and pharma. The turnout in these firms has now improved to 10%.

Only few companies have resumed operations and that too only with about 10% of the employees while a majority is still adopting a wait and watch approach. IT companies are worried about apprehensions among the workforce, operational challenges like ensuring social distancing in work places and continued restrictions on the people's movement and the logistics.

Very few people are seen moving in the IT hubs of Hitec City and Gachibowli even after the relaxation in lockdown norms. The IT corridors, which used to teem with thousands of techies on normal days, have been deserted for nearly two months.

The lockdown in Telangana ends on May 27 and it is only after its lifting that the sector is likely to see some real activity. "Getting people back to work from office is as difficult as making them work from home," HYSEA President Bharani Kumar Aroll told IANS.

He pointed out since 95% of people were working from home and hardware was shifted to enable this, bringing it back to office and setting it up is a challenge. The employees have apprehensions in returning to work. With what they have been watching and reading about coronavirus, the majority of them are not comfortable to be back to work.

"We have to look at the work environment from a social distancing point of view. They can't be sitting next to each other. The social distancing planning needs to be done. This will give confidence to employees to come to office," he said.

