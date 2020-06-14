IBM Cloud Satellite will be available in India later in 2020: MD Sandip Patel

As we weather the covid-19 storm and reboot, we must acknowledge that technology has been the foundation to tide through these unprecedented times. We are witnessing three fundamental shifts in the industry today. First, we are seeing acceleration of digital ecosystems touching every aspect of our lives. Secondly, there are new business models emerging – driving cost efficiency, agility and built on a foundation of trust and lastly, the emergence of a network economy that is defining a whole new way of working and interacting with people. We are also leveraging technology to re-skill our employees and all of us. We need to learn new technologies and adapt to new ways of working and ultimately build the resilience to prevail through any such scenario that we may have to encounter. We saw employees in India/South Asia clocking 2.8 million learning hours, earning close to 50,000 badges on key topics including Cognitive Practitioner, Enterprise Design Thinking, and Automation Essentials on our Think Academy digital platform, IBM’s learning program.