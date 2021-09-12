Technology firm, International Business Machine( IBM ) Corp is looking to hire fresh graduates for multiple locations in India for Associate System Engineer post.

Role and Responsibilities

The candidate will be focusing on individual/ team objectives and involve himself in the development of professional effectiveness.

In the role, the candidate will design applications, write codes, test, debug and maintain Software Applications across various platforms and technologies.

Key Competencies

Programming (preferably in Java, Python, Node.js) & Software Development Life Cycle Concepts

Work Location:

Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/ NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

Defining, analyzing and reviewing technical architecture on required platform and coming up with architecture options and recommendations

Demonstrating strong knowledge of enterprise issues related to IT architecture.

Defining, detailing and scoping the technical requirements into solution architecture and ability to drive an independent project from an architectural stand point.

Fluent interpersonal skill (written and spoken)

Preferred Technical and Professional Expertise

Design, develop and/or re-engineer application components, and integrate software packages, programs, and reusable objects residing on multiple platforms.

The ability to support Technical Consultants and leads in building solutions and providing technical mentoring and guidance.

This is an entry level On-Campus hiring position, and the candidates must be in their final year of education and must obtain their degree before the start of employment with IBM.

BE/ MTech/ MSc/ MCA in CS/ IT/ Mathematics OR other Semi IT/ circuit branches with 6 CGPA.

Calculation of qualifying marks =Sum of marks obtained divided by Sum total of maximum marks obtainable. All subjects will be considered including elective/optional subjects.

Fluent interpersonal skill (written and spoken).

Meanwhile, IBM Corp. and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, have signed a 10-year partnership deal under which IBM and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create a new “Airport in a Box" platform to transform travel experience for passengers.

