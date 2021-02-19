IBM is said to consider sale of Watson Health amid cloud focus

As a testament to the company’s bet on the cloud, Krishna said in October that he would spin off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company. The division, currently part of the Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. While the unit accounts for about a quarter of IBM’s sales and staff, it has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by end of 2021.