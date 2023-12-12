IIT compensation packages hold steady amid market slowdown, but anxiety rising for second round of recruitment
The median cost to company (CTC) is registered at ₹20 lakh pa, a bit lower than FY23's ₹22 lakh pa offers, but higher than ₹19 lakh pa offered for FY22.
Compensation packages for FY24 recruitments at the country's premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses have remained in a steady zone, when compared to offers made in 2022 and 2021, as per a Careernet analysis, The Economic Times reported.
