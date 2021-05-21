As many as 686 students of IIT Guwahati has been successfully placed through a virtual campus placement drive for the academic year 2020-21, news agency ANI reported. A total of 140 companies including Microsoft, Walmart, Adobe took part in the recruitment process.

An official statement noted, 444 students out of 584 students from B.Tech and B.Des were offered job during the placement drive. These included job profiles such as IT/Software, Finance, Analyst, Core Engineering, and Design.

The statement reads, "Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, Oracle, American Express, DE Shaw, Enphase, Nutanix, Walmart, Adobe, Goldman Sachs, and IBM recruited the most number of students. While the institute also saw increased recruitment from several prominent start-ups such as Ally.io, Gainsight, Harness, Thought sport, Chalo, Razorpay, Qure.ai, and Groww." The students of IIT Guwahati were even placed in two Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) this year.

Students from Computer Science and Engineering received the highest number of offers, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, the release informed.

According to the statement, IIT Guwahati has witnessed an increase in the pay packages offered to students during the academic year of 2020-21, despite the challenges of the pandemic. The average salary offered to B.Tech and B.Des students increased to ₹21.41 Lakh Per Annum (LPA) during 2020-21 compared to ₹20.62 LPA in the preceding year.

Similarly, M.Tech and M.Des students were offered up to Rs. 17.92 LPA compared to Rs. 16.22 LPA in the preceding year.

Dr. Abhishek Kumar, Head, IIT Guwahati Centre for Career Development, said, "It has been a tumultuous year for everyone, but the students and the faculty have given their best to move forward in this academic year which has been laden with challenge."

"The students have been remarkable in coping with the current situation and the results of the placement drive are testament to the success. We have seen a trend in our recruitment process this year as a significant number of start-ups displayed interest in our students and made several offers", Dr. Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Faculty Coordinator (Placements), IIT Guwahati, added.

(With inputs from agencies)

