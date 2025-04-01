While India always had the volume, it is slowly raking in the numbers in terms of value as well. Over the past five fiscals, taking all Big Tech firms into account, India’s contribution to their global revenue has increased from 1% to around 3%. While still small, India’s current stature as the world’s fastest-growing large economy makes it an important market for the world’s top tech firms. It is also a valuable ally for the West in Asia, given China’s rising importance and dominance in semiconductors, AI and more.