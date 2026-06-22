AI, weak demand cloud FY27 outlook for Indian IT

Just three months into the fiscal year, analysts are already questioning whether Indian IT’s Big Five can meet the full-year guidance they laid out in April after Accenture fell short of expectations.
At least four analysts expect slower full-year growth as a double whammy of AI-led automation fears and geopolitical tensions in West Asia has dampened investor sentiment.
“From what we see right now, FY27 might not be better than the preceding year. The recovery the sector expected at the start of the year might not be the case anymore because of the prolonged impact of the war,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities.
While HCL Technologies Ltd outlined slower growth for 2026-27, Infosys Ltd expected faster growth. Wipro Ltd guided for a revenue decline in the June quarter, though the drop was less severe than anticipated.