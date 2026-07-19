Mint Explainer | Why IT services companies are betting big on data centres

IT services majors are stepping into the asset-heavy data centre business, betting on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand and data localization rules. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) see AI infrastructure as the next frontier, positioning themselves as full-stack players in the digital economy. Mint explains.
How much are TCS and HCLTech planning to invest in data centres?
TCS plans to invest $6–7 billion over the next decade to build 1GW of data centre capacity through its AI-focused venture, HyperVault. HCLTech is committing ₹3,500 crore (around $360 million) to build up to 50MW of capacity and has invested $150 million in sovereign AI platform Sarvam AI.
The moves signal a strategic pivot: the top-tier IT firms want to anchor AI services in their own infrastructure, rather than rely solely on outsourcing contracts. India’s data centre capacity is projected to reach 8GW by 2030 from about 1.4GW as of the second quarter of 2025, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.