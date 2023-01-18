India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown: Gartner1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Gartner said that while inflation continues to erode consumer purchasing power and drive device spending down, overall enterprise IT spending is expected to remain strong, backed by digital spending by businesses.
NEW DELHI: Spending on information technology (IT) by Indian businesses is estimated to grow 0.5% year-on-year to total $110.3 billion in 2023, according to a report published Wednesday by IT analyst firm Gartner.
