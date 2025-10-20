India’s top IT firms face FY26 test amid slow growth, AI deflation and visa pain
20 Oct 2025
The big five IT companies had their weakest year in recent memory in FY25, with two reporting revenue declines and overall growth not exceeding 4.5%. Much of this was because of fewer mega deals, low demand for IT work, and geopolitical tensions prompting clients to go slow on IT spending.
Behind the cautious outlook sounded by the country’s five largest IT services companies over the past two weeks, there is a deeper concern, on whether fiscal year 2026 (FY26) will indeed be better than the previous fiscal.
