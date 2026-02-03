India-US trade deal sparks fresh wave of optimism in Indian IT
India's $283 billion IT sector is expected to be the biggest indirect beneficiary of the India-US trade agreement that brings tariffs down to 18% from 50%, according to experts.
BENGALURU : The shares of India’s largest information technology (IT) services firms—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd—jumped as much as 4% in morning trade as investors stamped their seal of approval on the India-US deal.