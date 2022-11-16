India will create all softwares to run the world in 10 years: InMobi founder

Not everything is well in the Indian IT industry with layoffs, contention between employees and companies over policies like moonlighting, and the struggling global economy, but InMobi Group founder-CEO Naveen Tewari has vested trust in the sector and assured that India builds world-class products used by people across the globe. He also stressed that in the next 10 years, India will create all the software in the world.

