India-Australia pact resolves IT firms’ double taxation issue

While India has agreed to reduce the duty on Australian wines and, in turn, got duty free access on Indian wines, market access for Indian whiskeys and spirits may need to wait longer. The two sides have decided to set up a working group within the next six months of the agreement coming into force to consider market access, maturation rules for whiskey and other issues related to the Indian alcoholic beverage industry. The issue pertains to maturation rules, where Australian laws allow whiskeys and spirits only over two years of maturation. However, the Indian side has been pressing for the removal of this condition, arguing that Indian whiskeys mature faster due to the warmer climate and a two-year maturation rule results in a 10% volume loss due to evaporation.