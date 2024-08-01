Industry
Indian IT services companies delay wage hikes again, irk employees
Jas Bardia 5 min read 01 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- While Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree are yet to decide on wage hikes, Infosys, which had given FY23 in last November as against the usual June, isn't thinking about FY24 hikes yet.
Hundreds of thousands of India's tech workers are staring at delayed wage hikes for the second year running, as companies navigating a winter of weak revenues and muted outlook look to shore up margins. The delay comes at a time of falling headcounts at most tech companies.
