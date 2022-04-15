Indian IT companies pull plug on Russia

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it does not have operations in Russia and Ukraine and therefore, there is no direct impact. “We are, however, very engaged in the process to see how we can help our clients who have been impacted by it in their BCP (business continuity planning) operations (by the Russia-Ukraine conflict). We are also trying to help our customers who are trying to decouple their operations and supply chains," said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and managing director, TCS.

